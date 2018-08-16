The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s poor understanding of current global economic dynamics and his cover of humongous corruption have completely wrecked the nation and responsible for the accumulated N22 trillion national debt burden.The party said if President Buhari had allowed competent hands to manage the economy, and stopped providing official cover for corruption, the nation would not have been in the present embarrassing economic situation.A statement yesterday by the spokesman of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said since President Buhari assumed office and took control of the economy, his administration had not been able to articulate any germane policy to sustain, let alone, grow the economy.