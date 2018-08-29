Multichoice Nigeria said it has appealed against interim court order dated 20 August from the Federal High Court regarding the price adjustment implemented on August 1, 2018.In a statement, the pay-TV company said: “We believe that the order is an affront to the free market economy and we have now filed a Notice of Appeal and an application for stay of execution, pending the hearing of the appeal. The CPC has accordingly been served with the requisite processes. In light of the application for a stay of execution, the status quo therefore prevails.“We will always operate within the ambit of the law and will continue to work with the authorities to ensure the best outcome for our customers. We remain committed to providing the best quality of entertainment and premium content at the best possible prices.”