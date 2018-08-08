Soldiers acting on the instructions of Daura had laid siege to the National Assembly on Tuesday, effectively preventing lawmakers from entering to hold a meeting that had been scheduled for the afternoon.
In reaction, Osinbajo had sacked Daura and appointed Matthew Seiyefa as Daura’s replacement in acting capacity.
Addressing a world press conference on Tuesday, Saraki singled out Osinbajo for commendation, saying, “Mr. Acting President did the right thing. “
“I thank the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for his handling of the situation we were all confronted with yesterday. His decisive action went a long way towards restoring confidence,” the Senate President said.
