Senate President Bukola Saraki has commended Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for the summary sacking of the erstwhile Director-General of the Department of State Services Lawal Daura on Tuesday.Soldiers acting on the instructions of Daura had laid siege to the National Assembly on Tuesday, effectively preventing lawmakers from entering to hold a meeting that had been scheduled for the afternoon.In reaction, Osinbajo had sacked Daura and appointed Matthew Seiyefa as Daura’s replacement in acting capacity.Addressing a world press conference on Tuesday, Saraki singled out Osinbajo for commendation, saying, “Mr. Acting President did the right thing. ““I thank the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for his handling of the situation we were all confronted with yesterday. His decisive action went a long way towards restoring confidence,” the Senate President said.