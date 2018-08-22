Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho and the club’s executive vice chairman, Ed Woodward, have clashed over the sale of Anthony Martial.Mourinho has asked Woodward to sell the France forward, before the European transfer window closes next week, says the Star.The United boss is adamant Martial is not good enough and wants his sale to raise funds to spend on new signings in January.But Woodward is refusing to sell Martial just for the sake of it.On his part, Martial has done something of a U-turn and after his agent insisted over the summer that the player wanted to leave Old Trafford, he now wants to stay put and prove himself to Mourinho and his United doubters.