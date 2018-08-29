Manchester United players and staff believe Jose Mourinho could be sacked if he loses at Burnley on Sunday.The prospect of United chief Ed Woodward axing Mourinho, is being openly discussed, following back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Tottenham.The atmosphere around the club, is believed to the similar to inevitability that surrounded Louis van Gaal’s final days in 2016, before he was replaced by Mourinho.Players are now talking about the possibility of Zinedine Zidane becoming manager.“They are saying Jose will be gone soon,” a source told Sportsmail on Tuesday night.“Some think he’ll be out if they lose at Burnley. Others can’t see him lasting beyond September.“We’ve seen this before and it just feels the same. The club will say it’s supporting Jose but we all saw what happened with Louis. The players are already talking about the possibility of Zidane coming in.”