Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has confirmed that Phil Jones, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku, have all cut short their holiday to join the squad for pre-season training.The trio, who all starred in the 2018 World Cup, will return three days earlier than scheduled, to be ready for United’s first Premier League game on August 10.Speaking to the media after their 2-1 win over Real Madrid, Mourinho made no mention of World Cup winner Paul Pogba, nor Jesse Lingard or Marouane Fellaini.“In a few days we go to Munich and in 11 days we start the Premier League and these are the players that we have, plus (Victor) Lindelof, that started training two days ago.“Plus Marcus Rashford, (Phil) Jones and (Romelu) Lukaku because they gave to the group and to the team three days of their holiday so they’re coming back three days early to try and be available for the team,” Mourinho said.