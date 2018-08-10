Deloitte sport business group has released figures regarding the amount spent on transfer of players in the Premier League this summer.The company said that summer transfer in the English topflight sparked a drop in spending for the first time since 2010.The figures released showed that top-flight clubs spent an estimated £1.23 billion before Thursday’s pre-season deadline – down £200 million from last summer’s window.According to Deloitte’s spokesperson, Tim Bridge, just 14 per cent of that figure, which is £175m, was spent on transfers between two Premier League clubs – an unforeseen consequence of the league’s window, closing before the rest of Europe.Bridge told Press Association Sport, “I think the early closing of the window appears to have made clubs more reticent to sell players to other clubs in the Premier League.”