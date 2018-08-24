The Presidential aspirant of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, Mr. Kingsley Mohaglu, Friday staged a one man protest to Owerri prison, demanding for the immediate release of 127 Pro Biafra women remanded in the prison.But in what could be described as a mini drama took place as the Deputy Controller General, DCG, of Nigeria Prisons in charge of Works and logistics Charles Ahaotu, could not give attention to Mohaglu, despite all entreties.He was said to be busy with official assignments. Even when he noticed Mohaglu was standing in front of the office, Ahaotu, walked in and out of the offices several times.Explaining his purpose for what turns out to be a one man protest, to Owerri prison, he said: “I am here at Owerri prison to take a stand for civil liberties, to take a stand for human rights. And to take a stand for our democracy.“Over 112 women demonstrated last week making certain request young, old, mothers, and they were thrown into prison. I am shocked that this kind of thing is happening in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.“Nigeria citizens have a right to peaceful protest. Nigeria citizens are not prisoners. They should not be caged. People have a right to express themselves. You may or not agree with them as far as they are peaceful.”The former Deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, went further to say: “Why would any society throw over 112 women into prison for some days now. I think this is gross abuse of their fundamental rights and it is time we all as Nigerians rise up and take a stand.“Nigeria is not an animal farm in which some animals are more equal than the other. All the citizens of Nigeria, have the right to free expression. They have the right to freedom of movement, they have the right to freedom of Assembly.“They should not be treated as if they are sub-humane simply because we don’t like what they are saying or doing.“Let me ask how many times have you seen security agencies reacting as quickly as forcibly to defend Nigerians from the bandits from Zamfara, from herdsmen killing Nigerians. Also in Benue state.”