Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric has finally taken a decision about his future at the Spanish capital.Modric has been heavily linked with a summer move to join Serie A club, Inter Milan.Recall that Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, had stated that any club that is interested in buying Modric, must pay his €750million (£670m/$870m) release clause.However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Modric has informed the club’s board that he wishes to part ways with the Los Blancos.The 32-year-old, whose current contract is expected to run until 2020, joined the Champions League holders in 2012.Modric helped Croatia win a silver medal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer in Russia.He also won the best player award (Golden Ball winner) of the competition.