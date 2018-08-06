 Modric finally decides to leave Real Madrid | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric has finally taken a decision about his future at the Spanish capital.


Modric has been heavily linked with a summer move to join Serie A club, Inter Milan.

Recall that Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, had stated that any club that is interested in buying Modric, must pay his €750million (£670m/$870m) release clause.

However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Modric has informed the club’s board that he wishes to part ways with the Los Blancos.

The 32-year-old, whose current contract is expected to run until 2020, joined the Champions League holders in 2012.

Modric helped Croatia win a silver medal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer in Russia.

He also won the best player award (Golden Ball winner) of the competition.

