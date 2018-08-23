A pro-democracy group, Movement for Democratic Goals, MDG, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, to order over their threat to force Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, out of office if he fails to resign, saying it will hold the President responsible for any outbreak of violence in the nation.In a statement in Abuja yesterday, by its National Coordinator, Aliyu Abdulkareem, the group said: “The statement credited to the Coordinator of the association in Benue State, Alhaji Garus Gololo, where he threatened to force the number three citizen of the nation out of office, is not only reckless and irresponsible, it is also highly unfortunate and capable of throwing the nation into turmoil.“Ordinarily, such threat could have been ignored as a noise of an attention-seeking rabble-rouser, but the several activities credited to members of the association in the recent past is a reason not to take the threat with levity.“As the Patron of the association, President Buhari must call them to order to forestall outbreak of violence and anarchy in any part of the country. Their threat should not be taken with levity.“If any crisis breaks out in any part of the country as a result of the threat, we will not hesitate to hold the President and members of the association responsible.“We will take it further by writing to the International Criminal Court, ICC, in the Hague, on this matter.”