US president, Donald Trump, called his Nigeria counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari, lifeless after their April meeting, claimed global business newspaper, Financial Times in a recent publication.Buhari and Trump met at the White House on April 30. Both leaders discussed issues bordering on fighting terrorism and economic growth.However, as Trump is set to welcome President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Financial Times in an article titled 'Africa looks for something new out of Trump' claimed that the US leader described his April meeting with Buhari as ‘so lifeless’.The paper added that Trump warned his aides that he never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again.“The first meeting, with Nigeria’s ailing 75-year-old Muhammadu Buhari in April, ended with the US president telling aides he never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again, according to three people familiar with the matter,” the newspaper claimed.The paper quoted three sources familiar with the incident, which it claimed occurred at a private meeting on January 12.It will be recalled that Trump had in a press meeting held by the two leaders praised the Buhari’s administration. The 72 years old had then called Nigeria one of the most beautiful places on earth, adding that he would love to visit someday.Trump had, then, commended Buhari’s effort in tackling corruption and insurgency.