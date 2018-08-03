The Bundesliga champions have been keeping tabs on Martial and remain keen on securing his signature.
United reportedly want £70m for the 22-year-old, but Bayern aren’t willing to go above their £50m valuation.
Jose Mourinho is a huge fan of Lewandowski and has tried to lure the Poland striker to Old Trafford in the past.
The two clubs will now lock horns in a negotiation, that may see the player exchange take place.
