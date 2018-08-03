Manchester United will ask Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski, as part of any deal that sees Anthony Martial go in the other direction, according to The UK Sun.The Bundesliga champions have been keeping tabs on Martial and remain keen on securing his signature.United reportedly want £70m for the 22-year-old, but Bayern aren’t willing to go above their £50m valuation.Jose Mourinho is a huge fan of Lewandowski and has tried to lure the Poland striker to Old Trafford in the past.The two clubs will now lock horns in a negotiation, that may see the player exchange take place.