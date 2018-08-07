Manchester United have reportedly rejected a cash plus players offer from Barcelona for their midfielder, Paul Pogba.Di Marzio claims the Premier League threw out the bid on Monday night.“Manchester United have turned down a €50m + Yerry Mina & André Gomes offer for Paul Pogba from Barcelona, according to @DiMarzio,” GFFN tweeted.In an attempt to lure the midfielder to Camp Nou before the close of transfer window, the Catalan giants have also tasked Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola to facilitate the deal as fast as possible.The former Juventus star had several bust-ups with United manager Jose Mourinho last season and is believed to be questioning his future at Old Trafford.