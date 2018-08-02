Minister of Women Affairs, Senator Aisha Alhassan (aka Mama Taraba) has resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

She requested permission to leave in order to contest the 2019 governorship election.





The President confimed the resignation in his acceptance of her notification through a letter conveyed to her dated July 27, 2018.





Buhari, however, said he would support her if only she contests on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.





Alhassan was the candidate of the APC in the 2015 governorship election but lost to incumbent Governor Darius Ishaku.





In his acceptance of her resignation letter, Buhari said: “I have today received your letter notifying me of your intention to contest for the governorship of Taraba State in the 2019 election.





“Let me thank you on behalf of the Federal Executive Council and Nigerians for your services as minister under this administration. I note with passion your past contribution to our great party APC during and after the 2015 elections.





“As you are aware I am totally committed to free and fair elections. Our policy is to support all APC candidates. I wish you well in your ambition to be governor of your state. Rest assured that all security agencies as well as INEC will have my full support to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in 2019.”