Rafiu Adebayo and Isah Misau, senators representing Kwara south and Bauchi central, have sued Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the senate over an alleged plot to remove Bukola Saraki as senate president.





Joined in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/872/2018 are the senate president, deputy senate president, senate leader, deputy senate leader, minority leader, deputy minority leader, clerk of the senate, and deputy clerk of the senate.





The suit was filed at the federal high court, Abuja, on Monday.





In the originating summons filed by Mahmud Magaji, their counsel, the lawmakers are asking the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the AGF and the inspector-general of police (IGP) from unlawfully interfering with the legislative duties of the senate president pending the hearing and determination of the summons.





They also asked the court to determine whether Saraki can be compelled to vacate his office on the grounds that he is not a member of the political party with a majority of senators in the senate in view of section 50 of the constitution and order 3 rule 8 of the senate standing orders.





The lawmakers prayed the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining all the defendants, jointly and severally either by themselves, their agents, servants and privies from unlawfully removing the senate president pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.





They also asked the court for an order of interlocutory injunction stopping the IGP and the DSS from harassing, intimidating, arresting or detaining the senate president in respect of the lawful exercise of his duties pursuant to section 50(1) of the constitution and another order directing parties in the case to maintain status quo pending the determination of the substantive matter.