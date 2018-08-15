Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on lawmakers of the ruling party to do all within their powers to ensure that the national assembly reconvenes.





Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara adjourned plenary in July shortly after the police laid a siege to the residences of the nation’s number three citizen and Ike Ekweremadu, his deputy.





Oshiomhole, who criticised the adjournment, said it is slowing down the progress of the current administration.





He spoke at the Sheraton Hotel in Abuja during a meeting with APC senators and members of the house of representatives.





“You all know that the national assembly is billed to adjourn on Thursday and in the wisdom of presiding officer he chose to adjourn on Tuesday,” he said.





“The result is that we serious pending issues that require deliberation by the national assembly, including the approval of foreign loans without which this year budget cannot perform. The issue of supplementary appropriation for INEC and virement of budget without which INEC capacity to conduct election could be in jeopardy.





“I want to appeal to all distinguished senators and members of house of representatives by your commitment to Nigeria project , your commitment to the sustenance of democracy, you commitment in ensuring that the promises made by APC are themselves enough to compel you to do everything you can do to lawfully to get the national assembly reconvened so that these weighty national issues will be deliberated upon , appropriate decision reached so that Nigeria government is not shut down.”





The APC chairman said the only way Saraki can retain his position is to return to the ruling party but such will not happen.





He said not even the court could save the senate president because it cannot chose a leader for lawmakers.





“Going to the court and get an injunction and hang on it to purport that the matter is in court and therefore the senate cannot exercise their fundamental rights to determine their leadership they need to read that judgement by the court of appeal the matter of APC versus national assembly, excuse me if i don’t use the normal legal references because I do not claim to be a lawyer,” he said.





The lawmakers at the meeting



“This morning I saw that some people claimed they are going to court to stop the senate President from being impeached. That would be an exercise in futility because the court cannot impose on the senate who leads them. It is the discretion of the senate to determine who leads them. When we get there those matter will be canvassed.





“There is no hiding place for him (Saraki) , I insist his time is up. The only way he could have probably retain that office is to decide to return but we will not be ready to welcome him. He must remain where he is and we will contribute to ensuring that he surrenders the presidency of the senate the majority party in the senate in line with the provisions of our constitution.”