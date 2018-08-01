 Luka Modric to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Real Madrid’s veteran midfielder, Luka Modric is set to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Italian Serie A.


The player has entered talks with Italian giants Inter Milan over a stunning summer exit from Real Madrid.

The Croatia international has been a vital in Real Madrid’s midfield as they lifted the Champions League title in each of the past three seasons.

There have been some major changes at Real Madrid with manager Zinedine Zidane and star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club.

And now another key figure is on the verge of an exit.

Italian newspaper, Di Marzio, reports that Modric’s agents have been contacted by Inter Milan chiefs regarding a move.

