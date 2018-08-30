Welcome tolive coverage of the Champions League group stage draw.The draw for this year's Champions League group stage takes place at 5pm BST in Monaco at the Grimaldi Forum, with the likes of defending champions Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Liverpool soon knowing their opponents.Man City, Man United and Tottenham round off the rest of the Premier League representatives.Real Madrid, as winners of last year's competition, are seeded in pot one – with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid – while Pep Guardiola's title-winning side are also among one of eight top seeds.Man United and Spurs are both in pot two, while finalists Liverpool are in danger of being placed in group three – and in the "group of death".Real Madrid (ESP), Atletico Madrid (ESP), Barcelona (ESP), Bayern Munich (GER), Manchester City (ENG), Juventus (ITA), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS)Borussia Dortmund (GER), Porto (POR), Manchester United (ENG), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Napoli (ITA), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG), Roma (ITA), Benfica (POR)Liverpool (ENG), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Schalke 04 (GER), Lyon (FRA), Monaco (FRA), Ajax (NED), CSKA Moscow (RUS), Valencia (ESP)Club Brugge (BEL), Galatasaray (TUR), Young Boys (SUI), Inter Milan (ITA), Hoffenheim (GER), AEK Athens (GRE), Red Star Belgrade (SRB), Viktoria Plzen (CZE)