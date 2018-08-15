45+1 min REAL MADRID 1-1 ATLETICO MADRID

Good evening and welcome tolive text coverage of the UEFA Super Cup clash between city rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in Tallinn.It has been a summer of change for Real Madrid, who have seen manager Zinedine Zidane and record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo both depart since their Champions League triumph against Liverpool in May.New boss Julen Lopetegui takes charge of his first competitive match tonight in a Madrid derby against an Atletico side that lifted the Europa League title last season.Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Isco; Bale, Benzema, AsensioOblak; Juanfran, Savic, Godin, Hernandez; Saul, Koke, Rodrigo, Lemar; Costa, GriezmannMarcelo becomes the second Real Madrid player in the book tonight for a challenge from behind on Juanfran.Good spell of possession for Atletico as they look to take the game to Real, but Lopetegui's side are well drilled and refuse to get dragged out of position. It is almost like roles reversed at the moment.Atletico will want to see more from Griezmann in this second half. The World Cup winner has barely been mentioned so far tonight, but Atletico could need a moment of magic from him.A reminder that we will have extra time and penalties if nothing can separate these two teams inside the 90 minutes - something I'm sure both would want to avoid with the start of the La Liga season just around the corner.Real Madrid get us back underway for the second half in Estonia!The first half comes to an end in this UEFA Super Cup clash and we are all square between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.It has been an entertaining affair so far, with Real dominating possession as expected by Atletico proving as tough to break down as ever. A very interesting 45 minutes awaits!There will be one minute of added time at the end of this first half.Real have seen the lion's share of possession in this first half, but Atletico are used to that - particularly against this calibre of opposition. Simeone's side have halted Real's momentum now and it is an even game again at the moment.Look away Liverpool fans - a Loris Karius shirt has been spotted in the Real Madrid end for tonight's game...Bale tries his luck from range after cutting inside from the right, but it needs to be a stunner to beat Oblak from there and the Atletico keeper makes a comfortable save.Less than 10 minutes remaining of the first half now and we're still all square in this Madrid derby. It has been an entertaining affair so far, without a huge amount of clear chances.Asensio becomes the first name in the book tonight.Atletico need to do something to change the course of this match as Real are very much on top at the moment.Here is that Benzema equaliser, with a starring cameo from Bale...Real are looking dangerous now! Asensio almost makes it two goals in as many minutes as he races down the left flank before cutting inside and bending an effort inches past the far post.I'm not sure whether Oblak would have reached that if it was on target!Real Madrid are back on level terms, and Karim Benzema is off the mark for the new season!This goal is all about Bale, though; the winger bursts past one defender with pure pace down the right flank and then swing a beauty of a cross into the middle with his weaker foot. Oblak cannot come for it while the defender's can't intercept it, leaving Benzema there to just nod it home from close range.Marcelo tries his luck from range, and you wouldn't back against him considering his goalscoring record in the Champions League last season. However, this one is on his weaker foot and it is always rising over the crossbar.Atletico haven't shown too much going forward since their first-minute goal, but a 1-0 win suits them just fine. There aren't many teams in world football harder to come from behind against.Simeone's side are pressing really well high up the pitch. Varane has just been caught in possession by Costa inside his own half, although nothing comes of it on this occasion.Atletico are making life difficult for Real Madrid here, although that will not exactly be a newsflash for the Champions League winners. Simeone's side are as hard to break down as ever, with Madrid struggling to create much at the moment.Superb stop from Oblak to keep his side in front! Marcelo advances down the left flank and sends a low cross into the middle which Asensio flicks cleverly towards goal. However, Oblak is sharp and gets down well to push the ball away.Atletico now win a free kick and have the chance to put the ball into the box, but Lemar overhits it and Griezmann cannot reach it before it goes behind for a goal kick.Kroos delivers it into a dangerous area, but Niguez is well placed to head it away in a packed box.Lovely skill from Bale as he skips inside past two defenders, drawing a free kick in a dangerous crossing position...Real Madrid have begun to settle into this game now and are seeing a lot more of the ball now. Atletico are looking firm as ever at the moment, though.Better from Real as they come sweeping forward with a couple of slick passes, but it comes to a halt when Savic makes a perfectly-timed sliding challenge on Bale. That was an important interception, and he got it spot on.Ramos catches Costa in the face with an elbow and is perhaps a little lucky to get away with only a talking-to. That is going to be one hell of a battle tonight.Here is that stunning Costa strike for your viewing pleasure...The Atletico fans are making plenty of noise now, and so they should be. Their side have made a brilliant start to this match, with Real very slow to get going by contrast.Not an ideal start to the post-Cristiano and post-Zidane era, then!Oh my word, what a start this is for Atletico Madrid! Diego Costa gives his side the lead after only 52 seconds!It is brilliant play from the former Chelsea man too; he flicks the ball on to himself and shrugs off a challenge from Ramos, who should have done a lot better. Costa then powers past Varane and smashes the ball inside the near post from the tightest of angles.It did not look possible to score from there, but he hit it with such venom and accuracy that not too much blame can even be attributed to Navas at the near post.Incredible start!Here we go, then! Atletico get us underway in Estonia!