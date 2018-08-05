14 min MANCHESTER CITY 1-0 CHELSEA (SERGIO AGUERO)

Welcome tolive text coverage of the Community Shield clash between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.The English champions are looking to push on from a record-breaking campaign last time out, as they take on a Blues side embarking on a new chapter under Maurizio Sarri.City last won this curtain-raising fixture six years ago when beating today's opponents at Villa Park, while FA Cup holders Chelsea's most recent success was in 2009.Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.Bravo; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy; Fernandinho, Foden, Bernardo; Mahrez, Sane, AgueroSUBS: Ederson, Kompany, Gundogan, Otamendi, Jesus, Diaz, GomesCaballero; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, David Luiz, Alonso; Jorginho, Fabregas, Barkley; Pedro, Morata, Hudson-OdoiBulka, Christensen, Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Moses, Willian, AbrahamPedro is carrying on knock, so we may see Drinkwater come on at the break if Sarri is considering changing things around. If not, Willian is more of a direct replacement in the wide position. Chelsea continuing to probe away in the closing stages of the half.Interestingly, Sarri is giving instructions to Danny Drinkwater in the Chelsea dugout so we could be about to see our first change. Chelsea have grown into the match, though, edging things in terms of possession and shots over the last 10 minutes.A poor touch from Riyad Mahrez in the Chelsea box prevents him from getting a shot away. No real flow to the match in this first half, with Man City starting brightly but fading since opening the scoring through Sergio Aguero.Chelsea are growing in confidence now. Callum Hudson-Odoi, two minutes after curling an effort wide, gets a slightly better attempt on target that Claudio Bravo could only parry. Thankfully for the City stopper it was cleared away for him.Callum Hudson-Odoi joins Alvaro Morata in curling a shot wide of the target and into the stands. Still, at least the Blues are now managing to get shots away now. A more evenly-contested match over the last 10 or 15 minutes.The match has become very sloppy over the past five minutes or so, not helped by that drinks break - although it's understandable why the short stoppage has been introduced today. Chelsea still struggling to do anything with the ball in the final third.Morata's attempted curler into the top corner is poor, sending the ball well wide of the target to signal the first drinks break of the afternoon. That was Chelsea's first attempt - blocked, wide, on target or otherwise - of the contest.A very disjointed display from Chelsea at Wembley, in stark contrast to the opening 30 minutes against Arsenal in midweek. Man City have taken their foot off the gas since edging in front, yet they are still the side that are looking the more dangerous.More sloppy play from Chelsea, this time from Jorginho who was caught in possession. The ball was slipped through for Leroy Sane, who could not get it under control. Willy Caballero raced out to collect before the shot arrived.We have not seen enough of Hudson-Odoi, Morata or Pedro in the opening half an hour. Chelsea are starting to see more and more of the ball, however, with Man City now backing off just a little. City lead through Aguero's strike 13 minutes in.Six goal attempts for City so far, two of which have been on target. Chelsea, on the other hand, have yet to get in a single effort of any sort. New boss Sarri will not be all that pleased with that he has seen from his side.All very straightforward for City as some sloppy play from their opponents, failing to deal with a simple pass, allows goalscorer Aguero to get a shot on target. This was far more simple for Willy Caballero to deal with down the middle.Walker steers the ball behind for a Chelsea corner - a good choice, as he had Hudson-Odoi lingering behind him. The Citizens deal with the first set piece, and from the second a minute or so later it was glanced clear.City have been the team in control of the ball in the opening quarter of the match and they now have a nearly lead to show for it. Chelsea backed off far too much for that breakthrough goal, with Foden doing the hard work and Aguero finishing impressively past his compatriot.Two hundred goals in a Manchester City short for Sergio Aguero! Phil Foden, the most inexperienced of the Citizens' starters, carried the ball forward and laid it off for his teammate, who picked his spot in the bottom corner from just inside the box.Jorginho is seeing plenty of the ball in midfield, but Chelsea are struggling to get into the final third of the field. Plenty of closing down from both sides, which will surely take its toll in these difficult London conditions.Man City have looked the brighter team early on at Wembley. Bernardo Silva's cross was dangerous but not pounced on by Aguero or Mahrez, while a Leroy Sane shot from 20 yards ended wide of the target in the best of the early openings.Hudson-Odoi, very impressive this summer, has his first chance to run at the City defence. Rather than go at Walker, who is no doubt a little stale, the youngster instead went central and lost the ball. Chelsea yet to find any real rhythm here.Good play from Bernardo Silva, who performed well against Bayern Munich last week, as he gets towards the byline and clips the ball into the middle. Sergio Aguero and Riyad Mahrez were waiting, but neither could get on the end of it.A sloppy pass from Pedro nearly let Man City in, but Antonio Rudiger did well to bail out his teammate. Surprised to see the Citizens take control of proceedings early on at a humid Wembley Stadium.Chelsea are the more settled of the two sides, with Sarri being pretty consistent with his starting lineups during pre-season. Man City looking the brighter early on, though, as Leroy Sane brings the ball forward and scuffs one wide of goal.FA Cup holders Chelsea, victorious here against Manchester United a little over two months ago, gets us up and running against Premier League winners Manchester City in the 2018 Community Shield. Jonathan Moss is the referee, and VAR is in use this afternoon.