With both teams under new management and desperately looking to return to the top four, this early-season showdown already has big implications.
The Gunners were soundly beaten by Manchester City in their opening game under Unai Emery, while the Blues saw off Huddersfield Town 3-0 in West Yorkshire to give Maurizio Sarri a winning start.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds in West London with our extensive updates below.
OFFICIAL LINE-UPS
CHELSEA: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, David Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Willian, Morata, Pedro
SUBS: Kovacic, Hazard, Caballero, Moses, Christensen, Giroud, Zappacosta
ARSENAL: Cech; Bellerin, Sokratis, Mustafi, Monreal; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi; Aubameyang
SUBS: Leno, Elneny, Ramsey, Lacazette, Torreira, Lichtsteiner, Welbeck
