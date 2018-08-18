Welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.With both teams under new management and desperately looking to return to the top four, this early-season showdown already has big implications.The Gunners were soundly beaten by Manchester City in their opening game under Unai Emery, while the Blues saw off Huddersfield Town 3-0 in West Yorkshire to give Maurizio Sarri a winning start.Follow all of the action as it unfolds in West London with our extensive updates below.Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, David Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Willian, Morata, PedroKovacic, Hazard, Caballero, Moses, Christensen, Giroud, ZappacostaCech; Bellerin, Sokratis, Mustafi, Monreal; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi; AubameyangLeno, Elneny, Ramsey, Lacazette, Torreira, Lichtsteiner, Welbeck