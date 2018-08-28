The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the alleged description of Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari as “lifeless” by his United States counterpart, Donald Trump.





Donald Trump was quoted by the Financial Times during the week to have allegedly called Buhari a lifeless President after their meeting at the White House earlier in the year .





The alleged comment has since become a subject of controversy.





But Fayose, while reacting to the comments via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, said he was waiting for Buhari to charge “undiplomatic Trump” for “international” hate speech.





He tweeted, “Just wondering when President Buhari will charge “undiplomatic Trump” for this international “Hate Speech” because if it were to be Fayose uunnm!! …… Thank God Trump is not a Nigerian…. National security supremacy would have applied.”