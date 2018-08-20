Premier League club Leicester City have tied down Super Eagles combative midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to a long-term deal apparently to ward off interest from potential suitors.The Foxes confirmed on their official website on Sunday that Ndidi, who joined them from Belgian Jupiler outfit Genk in a five-year deal reportedly worth £18m in January 2017, had put pen to paper for a six-year contract extension to remain at King Power Stadium until 2024.The 21-year-old tough tackling player, who represented Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham, has transformed into one of Leicester’s most influential players since he made his debut for the club in a 2-1 win against Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on January 7, 2017.#lcfc is delighted to confirm that @Ndidi25 has signed a new six-year contract at King Power Stadium! #Ndidi2024,” the 2016 Premier League champions wrote on their Twitter feed.Ndidi expressed his delight at the new contract, saying he had been boosted by the club’s recognition of his contributions towards their success.“I’m very happy to sign this contract with Leicester. I have enjoyed every moment of my time with the football club, so I’m thrilled to be here for six more years,” the player, who was the Premier League’s most successful tackler last season, told Leicester’s official website.“Together with my team-mates and our wonderful supporters, I hope we can look forward to many more fantastic moments.”