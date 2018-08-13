A lecturer in the Department of Geology, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, Omananyi Yunusa Adinoyi, has been dismissed for alleged sexual harassment.Adinoyi’s dismissal was approved during the University Council’s 131st meeting.A lecturer, who pleaded for anonymity, said the case has been on for about three months after a committee was raised to investigate the allegations.According to him, there were discriminatory evidences against Adinoyi as the student involved provided audio recording of their conversation and the act.It was however learnt that Adinoyi and the student have been dating for a while.“It is not as if he forced her; it was a mutual affair, and we don’t know why the girl blew the lid.“He was not dismissed because he slept with the girl; the University is angry that the act was committed inside his office because the evidence and tape did not show he forced her.“It is also not clear that he has not been intimidating the girl since she is a student in his department. And there was no way he could have exonerated himself that he did not use his position to intimidate the student. All evidences were against him,” the source explained.The University Council also approved the withdrawal of 13 postgraduate students for poor academic performance. Of the number, 12 are Masters and the last a Postgraduate Diploma student.Six of them are in the department of Biochemistry, three in Mathematics, two in Mechanical Engineering and one in the department of Computer Science.