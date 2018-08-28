The Father of Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi schoolgirl still being held by the Boko Haram terrorists, Mr. Nathan Sharibu, on Tuesday said the audio recording of his daughter Miss. Leah Sharibu has strengthened their faith and hope that she will be released one day.In an interview with newsmen, Nathan Sharibu said they were doubtful of whether Leah was still alive or not, but with the short audio recording released on Monday, “it has calmed our nerves that our daughter is still alive,” he saidNathan who confirmed that the voice and picture released by the terrorists were those of his daughter Leah called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the cries of Leah and come to her aid.“Before now my wife and I thought that our daughter, Leah was no longer alive because there was no information about her.“The federal government and the Yobe State government kept us in the dark about her status. There was no information from them, but now that we heard her voice, it has really strengthened us.“Leah’s mother has been crying since watching the picture of her daughter on television, but I consoled her that since Leah is alive, God will get her out of captivity one day.He commended the role of the media in updating the public on the abduction of Leah and called on the international community to put pressure on the President to facilitate her release.Leah’s parents had last month accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being more concerned about his 2019 ambition than the rescue of their daughter.Leah was among the over 110 Dapchi schoolgirls that were abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists on February 19 this year.She was, however, held back by the terrorists who returned 105 girls on the grounds that she refused to renounce her Christian faith.