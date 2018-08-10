Chief Precious Elekima, Protem National Chairman, New African Democratic Congress (N-ADC), has described sack of Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Lawal Daura, as “a hasty decision’’.N-ADC is a group which on Tuesday, pulled out of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).Elekima told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that he expected the Federal Government to investigate issues surrounding Daura’s actions in connection with security siege at National Assembly on Tuesday, before sacking him.The operatives of the DSS had as early as 7 a.m. blocked the entrance of the National Assembly preventing lawmakers, workers, contractors and visitors from gaining entry into the complex.Reacting to the development, the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said it was a breach of the Constitution and violation of Rule of Law, adding that it was unacceptable.Consequently, the government announced the immediate sack of Daura and his replacement by Matthew Seiyefa, the most senior director in the Service, as acting Director-General.But, Elekima said that such decision was not the best for the security and intelligent gathering of the country.“Basically, security abstract is not something you can touch.“The decision of the security chieftain did not in any way create any problem. There is over dramatisation of the entire thing.“The danger we stand of the use of public opinion to take decisions, playing to the gallery, is that it may discourage other security chiefs from taking proactive action.“Yes, the sack decision sounds sweet but it is not the best.“As far as I am concerned, the best that would have happened is that they should have taken time to investigate what happened.”Elekima said that the incident at the national assembly did not constitute threat to the country’s democracy.On 2019 general elections, he said that Nigerians must elect government that would be accountable to the people.The N-ADC chairman said that the country was tired of political calculations that led to election of leaders in 2011 and 2015, adding that “it doesn’t add up’’.He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the amended Electoral Act, saying it was critical for the 2019 elections.“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will deliver credible elections in 2019 if the president signs the amendment.”Elekima added that if the Bill was signed, 90 per cent of the incumbent elected officers would fail re-election because 98 per cent of the results that brought them in were rigged.“The election results in 2019 will embarrass everybody because we know that Nigerians will vote out a lot of them.”On the strength of the N-ADC to mobilise Nigerians for 2019 elections, he said that the group had the capacity.“ADC does not have any capacity to do that; we have the structure across the country, and that is why we pulled out of the ADC, which is now with the Conference of United Political Parties. (CUPP) ”On involvement of former governor of Cross River, Mr Donald Duke, in CUPP, Elekima said “in fairness to him, Duke never supported the CUPP.“To the best of my knowledge. I don’t think he supports CUPP.”He also revealed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo did not consult Duke before fusing Coalition of Nigeria Movement (CNM) with ADC.On Buhari’s request that part of the money meant for constituency projects in 2018 Budget be vired to fund 2019 elections, Elekima said there was nothing bad about it.According to him, it is a matter of priority and scale of preference.He also said that the national assembly had a responsibility to heed the call to reconvene to approve funds for the elections and attend to other urgent isues.“It is not a matter of discretion, but a must for the lawmakers to reconvene and do the needful.“It is their constitutional duty and they have no option. It is when they have finished it that they can go on recess.“It they don’t approve the request and do what they are supposed to do, the government will be shut down and there will be total disruption. We already have anarchy on the ground.“If they refuse and INEC cannot conduct elections, they will expire one day whether they like it or not.“So, it is not matter of discretion; they have to do the needful,” Elekima said.He stated that the preponderance of requests by associations to be registered as political parties was due to lack of internal democracy existing parties.“It is the misbehaviour of people, especially lack of internal democracy that has driven a lot of people into that.”