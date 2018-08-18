 Lauretta Onochie ‏reveals those who will vote Buhari | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide on Social Media has listed those whom she thinks will vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the upcoming 2019 presidential election.


Onochie listed on her Twitter handle 500,000 N-Power beneficiaries, 625,000 farmers from the Buhari's Anchor borrowing programme.

She listed further two million petty traders and so on.

Some of @MBuhari's assured votes. #SaiBaba2ndTerm pic.twitter.com/tqYGvOK8XW

— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 17, 2018

As APC prepares to take Delta and Akwa Ibom states, mass defection across Delta state from PDP to APC, looming. This is just one Ward at Umunede in Ika North East of Delta state yesterday. We've had enough! We must #End20YearsOfPDPMiseryIn in Delta state#SaiBaba
A.P.C – Change! pic.twitter.com/lHmG9acDm2

— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 16, 2018

