Angered by what the senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki said was his reason for visiting ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, the social media aide to president Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie on Tuesday frowned at Saraki’s statement and dramatically explained their conversation in what can be termed a ‘fictitious conversation’.Recall that when Saraki was accosted by Journalists after his closed-door meeting with Obasanjo, he said ‘you know I missed the official opening of the library and that is why I have decided to come and see the place and honestly it is beautiful we are very proud of what he has done here’.In view of the above statement, Onochie wrote the following vie her facebook handle:SARAKI’S VISIT TO OBASANJO WAS TO CONGRATULATE HIM ON THE OPENING OF THE LIBRARY, NOT POLITICAL-FAKE NEWSLibrary that was opened since last year? 17 months ago!This guy keeps treating Nigerians as babies.So this must be the conversation that took place between Saraki and OBJ. Enjoy!Saraki: Sorry Your Excellency, I missed the opening of the library 17 months ago.OBJ: Nothing to be sorry about, the library is still open. Let’s look in.Saraki: Yes Baba. This is impressive. It smells of the people’s money.OBJ: I will pretend I didnt hear that. This section is for young men with no common sense.On your right we have books for greedy young men in government.Next to it is the section for young men who take what does not belong to them.On your left are books for the shameless young men who return to their vomit.Next to it are books for young men who stage police drama in front of their homes or at the National Assembly. Plus those who jump out of moving vehicles and doing the Tarzan tree to tree jump while escaping from imaginary kidnappers.Upstairs is the section for young men who have no honour and cannot spell the word, “Loyalty”. Next to it is the section with books for self-centred young men….Saraki: Ha baba, You keep saying young men….OBJ: If you don’t like books for young men, you can visit Mr. Ibrahim Magu at the new EFCC building. They have modern rooms with books for young and old people.Your Excellency your library is beautiful. Thanks for showing me around.Yeah right! It was not political.ME: Fat chance! Of course, It was totally political. To be specific, it was about President Buhari, Gov. Adams Oshiomhole and APC. We were not born yesterday.God bless Nigeria.Lauretta Onochie.