The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has warned Nigerians against the spread of fake news, saying this could lead to another civil war.





The minister spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at a two-day international conference with the theme “Democracy and Disinformation: How Fake News Threatens our Freedom and Democracy in Nigeria.”





According to him, “Fake news is the greatest threat to democracy and security in Nigeria as it plays a role in the civil war in the country. Nigeria could not afford to fall victim to the same circumstances that led to the war.”





“The government has been doing its best in educating the public on the dangers of fake news through various avenues. The ongoing infrastructure projects across the country like the agriculture empowerment programs are part of government deliberate effort to stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities. Every one of us must verify information sent to them for authenticity before circulation,” Mohammed said.





Also, the Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mallam Ishaq Modibbo Kawu, said that the regulation of media stations by the commission was to protect lives and property.





Kawu, who was represented by the Director of Policy and Research in the commission, Mr Mujtaba Sada, said that the regulation was necessary in order to protect citizens from the menace of fake news circulation.