The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the minister was the Chairman at the reception of the wedding of Tolulope Ajibola and Kolapo Faleye, both petroleum engineers.Tolulope is the daughter Chief Simon Ajibola, a former Senator who represented Kwara South in the National Assembly while the groom’s father is Mr. Olufemi Faleye also from Kwara.Addressing the couple and guests, the minister said,: “I am so delighted to be invited to be the chairman of this wedding ceremony because wedding ceremony is a thing of joy.“I pray that happiness will not cease from our homes.Mohammed, though a staunch Muslim, quoted from the Holy Bible to the admiration of guests.Speaking extempore, he said: “I will start my address by referring us to the Book of Isaiah chapter 4, verse 1 which says:“The time shall come when seven women shall take hold of one man and say food, shelter we shall provide, please let us bear your name to save us this disgrace.“So, I rejoice with Pelumi that God has given you, your own husband. I pray your union shall be fruitful and enduring.“To the groom, I want to refer you to the Book of Deuteronomy 24:5 which says: When a man weds, he shall not be called upon to go to war or work. He shall stay in the house with the wife for one full year.“I am going to speak with Mr. Faleye to allow you to stay for one year so that you can do your duty.Not done with the amused guests, the minister dropped his last advice which threw the audience in the hall into uncontrollable laughter.“I am going to end my address by giving you a valuable advice. By the Grace of God, Pelumi will be fruitful and give birth to male and female children.“I am giving you this advice based on 38 years of experience in marriage with my wife, here, pointing to Alhaja Kudirat, sitting by his side.“Whenever, Pelumi takes in and you want to know whether the baby will be a boy or a girl, you need not go to any hospital or do any scanning.“Follow my example which had worked and never failed.“When the pregnancy is eight months old, take a brand new N1000 note, put it in the navel of Pelumi. If the baby moves, it is a girl. If it does not move, it is a boy. Don’t ask me why.”NAN reports that the minister earlier attended the marriage solemnisation at the Month Olives Anglican Church, Tanke, Ilorin.In a sermon, the Vicar, Rotimi Omotoye said marriage is honourable and enjoyable. He enjoined the couple to build their union with the fear of God, love, trust and endurance.Speaking to the congregation, comprising politicians, the clergy admonished those in authority to render selfless service to the people and shun unreasonable acquisition of wealth and material things.He also charged the government of the day to do more in improving security, peaceful co-existence as well as alleviating poverty and improving the living standard of the citizens.Reacting to the exhortation by the priest in an interview, the Information minister said President Muhammadu Buhari is on the right path.Mohammed said: “The pastor said that government should aim at alleviating poverty, improving the lives of the citizens. If these are the yardsticks for good governance, I think we have passed.“I can make bold to say that government that feeds 8,500,000 pupils everyday is a government that is benefitting the people.“A government that provides infrastructure such as rail, roads, bridges, power and water is a government that is reaching out to people and touching lives.“I came out of that service more convinced that this government is on the right path because all our programmes are meant not for a few individuals but for the public.The minister reiterated that the administration was on the right track and everything is being done for the benefit of Nigerians as a whole and not for few Nigerians