Less than 24 hours after he was denied use of the Eagle Square, the lawmaker representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Rabiu Kwankwaso has literarily grounded the Jabi District of Abuja, where is currently set to declare for the Presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Supporters drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT thronged the Chinda Hotel, venue of the declaration. A sea of heads numbering over five thousand adorning red caps made popular by Kwankwaso, have taken over the hotel premises, singing and dancing to the rhythm of music by traditional drummers.“As I formally declare my intention to vie for the office of the President on the platform of the PDP, I promise you a value-based leadership. We shall provide national security and as a former Minister of Defense, I know what I am talking about here,” Kwankwaso said.