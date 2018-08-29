Supporters drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT thronged the Chinda Hotel, venue of the declaration. A sea of heads numbering over five thousand adorning red caps made popular by Kwankwaso, have taken over the hotel premises, singing and dancing to the rhythm of music by traditional drummers.
“As I formally declare my intention to vie for the office of the President on the platform of the PDP, I promise you a value-based leadership. We shall provide national security and as a former Minister of Defense, I know what I am talking about here,” Kwankwaso said.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.