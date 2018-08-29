The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, yesterday, solicited the support of the media in the propagation of the full gospel to overcome the ills that beset the nation and her citizens.Pastor Kumuyi said this at a breakfast fellowship with media executives in Lagos.Explaining the nature of collaboration, the cleric said: “The Great Commission is the sacred mandate by the Saviour to all believers to go into the world with the glorious gospel, which has the capacity to draw men out of the fetters of sin and darkness, into God’s marvellous light.“It is my keen understanding, therefore, that this sacred assignment fits perfectly into the primary purpose and elevated thrust of the mass media, especially in this modern world, where the information super-highway has transformed the world into an online, real-time, global village.“There can be no variation in the fact that the best way to reach the over seven billion people of the world is through the expansive channels of the print, electronic, and the new social media. The diverse and direct access of the mass media to reach souls in all the continents of the world has no match even as we talk.”