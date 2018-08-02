Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Nigerian player, Sheyi Ojo will be loaned out of Anfield before the end of this summer’s transfer window.Ojo spent the whole of last season on loan at Fulham and before then, he was sent out on loan to Wigan Athletic and Wolverhampton Wanderers.The 21-year-old impressed in the Reds’ pre-season matches but has found himself further down the pecking order following the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City last month.In an interview with the club’s official website, Klopp said: ”Here, it is a little bit difficult, especially for the offensive players.“Ojo played a fantastic pre-season, really good and confident technically anyway, really strong, improved a lot in tactical things and his attitude was great.”For me, he is a no-brainer, to be honest, and I think that will happen. It makes sense for him to go on loan. That’s how it is for a few of the others.”It’s not that we can decide that [the timing]. Yes, I wish I had the final squad four weeks ago, all together. But that’s a business, we have to wait.”