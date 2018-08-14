The police say a suspected kidnapper who was arrested in a botched kidnap in Owo, Ondo state, has died following “complications from a high intake of tramadol”.





According to NAN, Femi Joseph, spokesman of the state police command, disclosed this in Akure on Tuesday.





Joseph said the suspect died at Owo General Hospital where medical personnel had battled to revive him.





The suspect was said to have been unconscious since his arrest on August 5.





“The suspect died nine days after we arrested him; we thought he would be revived so that he could help us in our investigation,” he said.





“Unfortunately, he died yesterday (Monday). This could be connected with the high intake of tramadol which he took.





“We are using this opportunity to further educate the public, especially parents, to monitor their wards and the kind of company they keep.”





The suspect and his gang had allegedly invaded Chinery Pharmacy in Owo with the intention of kidnapping the pharmacist.





The pharmacist, on sighting them with arms, was said to have escaped through an exit door at the back of the chemist.





The suspects reportedly snatched a Bajaj motorcycle from one Daodu Wale who came to the chemist to buy drugs.





While one of the suspects fell and was arrested, two accomplices escaped on the motorcycle.





The force said one cut-to-size locally made gun and 400mg of tramadol were recovered from the suspect.