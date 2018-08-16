 Kawu Baraje returns to his erstwhile party, PDP | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Kawu Baraje returns to his erstwhile party, PDP

3:09 PM 0
A+ A-
The leader of the out-phased Reformed All Progressives Congress, Kawu Baraje, has defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party.


Baraje, during a media conference in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Thursday, said he will soon make a “formal and celebrational” defection in his ward, Baboko in Ilorin.

He stated that he belongs to the party where his leader, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, defected to.

He lauded PDP where he had been the Secretary and acting Chairman before he defected to APC.

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top