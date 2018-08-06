The jostle for the vacant position of Deputy Governor of Kano State has started in earnest.





The erstwhile occupant, Hafiz Abubakar resigned on Sunday.





The development was the height of weeks of speculations about his stay in office.





Abubakar, a loyalist of former Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had been at loggerheads with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.





In 2014, it was Kwankwaso who tapped the Professor of Nutritional Science to run with the governor.





According to Daily Nigerian, five contestants are currently favored to become the state’s second in command.





They are Nasir Yusuf Gawuna: The Commissioner of Agriculture; he is from Kano Central from where Hafiz hails. Gawuna recently declared his intention to contest for Kwankwaso’s seat at the Senate.





Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila: The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives). He also declared his intention to contest for Senator Kabiru Gaya’s seat (Kano South) in the Senate.





Muhammad Garba: The Commissioner for Information and a one-time national president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). He hails from Kano Central, the same federal constituency as the former deputy governor.





Murtala Sule Garo: The Commissioner for Local Government. He is a confidant of Ganduje and of the signatories to the accounts of local governments in the state. However, he hails from Kano North, the same district as the governor.





Abdullahi Abbas: The All Progressives Congress (APC) state chairman. He hails from Gwale in Kano central, the hometown of Prof. Abubakar. He is a grassroots mobilizer and staunch supporter of the governor.