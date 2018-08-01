The Kaduna state high court has discharged and acquitted about 100 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) who have been in detention since December 2015.





They were arrested following a clash between the Shi’ites and Nigerian army which left hundreds dead, with many injured.





The Kaduna state government in March 2016, filed criminal charges ranging from conspiracy to culpable homicide as well as unlawful assembly.





At its sitting on Tuesday, Shiri Nyom, the judge handling the case, discharged and acquitted some members of the sect as a result of “lack of enough evidence” against them.





But the state government has opposed against the court’s judgement, vowing to file an appeal.





Hajiya Hikima, the state attorney-general, said Kaduna views the judgement as “perverse and totally lacking in merit.”





“In prosecuting the case, the State called 47 witnesses and tendered several exhibits. The prosecution believes that a compelling case was argued. Therefore, an appeal will be filed to challenge the ruling of the court,” he said in a statement.





“Despite the quality of evidence placed before the honourable court, it ruled in favour of the accused persons.





“The Kaduna state government hereby states that it is totally dissatisfied with the ruling which it view as perverse and totally lacking in merit and shall appeal immediately to the Kaduna judicial division of the court of appeal.”