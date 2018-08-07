The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) federal lawmakers have barricaded the entrance of the senate chamber.
Yusuf Tajudeen, a member of the house of reps who spoke on behalf of the PDP lawmakers, said the action followed the alleged plot to remove Senate President Bukola Saraki.
He called on Nigerians to rise in defence of democracy .
“Right now, we have about 50 senators and 120 members of house of reps. We are in the white house lobby seated there keeping vigil because what happened this morning confirmed the earlier rumour for the past three days that there is an attempt to use undemocratic means to change the leadership of the senate and house of representatives,” he said.
“Nigerians should rise up and not to allow the attempt by the forces of darkness who do not understand the pain people went through to achieve the democratic culture being enjoyed today.
“The essence of democratic governance is to allow people to air their views and opinions even when you disagree with them . You mobilise support for your own view and majority have their way and minority have their say.”
Nobody is suffering any pains, you people in the upper chamber there are the cause of our problems, how much do you people receive for this defection that is going on? do you think that we are not aware of what is going on? Nigeria is a rubbish country, red chambers ( Senate) and green chamber ( reps) need to be scrap from our government system. Bunch of idiots, Saraki is a Kleptomaniac and directionless in nature from the inception of his office as a senate president, the worst senate president Nigeria ever produce. Do you know why Sen. David Mark is always silent in all these problems? because he knew the caused of these problem from A-Z, this nonsense started from Olusegun Obasanjo ( OBJ) PDP administration from inception messed up the country, and we the citizens are so gullible that we can even sell ourselves because of N3,000 especially our youths. Election is about to start people are still going out for rally and fighting for the same people that are not performing, why? APC is messing things up too by fighting opposition only why?ReplyDelete