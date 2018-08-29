Jonah Jang, former Plateau governor, has declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Jang made his decision known on Tuesday at the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jos, Plateau state.





The former governor also presented his letter of intent at the PDP secretariat.





Jang is currently standing trial for alleged misappropriation of N6.3 billion between 2007 and 2015 when he was governor.





A state high court sitting in Jos, in July, adjourned his trial till October 30.





A 12-count charge of abuse of office and misappropriation of funds was brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Daniel Longji, a justice of the court.





Jang is being tried alongside Yusuf Gyang Pam, a former cashier in the office of the secretary to the Plateau state government.





The offences were said to have been perpetrated a few months before the end of Jang’s tenure as governor in 2015.





Jang was in May held in the custody of the anti-graft agency for nine days before he was arraigned.