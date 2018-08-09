The Benue State government has described as political witch-hunt the freezing of the accounts of the state by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mike Gusa, said this when he was contacted on the telephone to confirmed the freezing of the state accounts but said the state government had gone to challenge the case in court.He said, “Yes, it is true that the accounts of the Benue State Government have been frozen by the EFCC. It is part of the political witch-hunt against Governor Samuel Ortom. The action of the EFCC is already having a negative impact on the running of government in Benue State.“It is a move that will affect salaries, pensions, and other sundry payments.“The question we are asking is; why did the EFCC not investigate the Governor’s security votes when he was still a member of the APC? Why start the investigation now?Read also: Court orders IG to produce INEC chairman on Aug. 14“EFCC should not allow itself to be used as an attack dog unleashed against perceived political opponents.“Let the Federal Government tell us how much it has spent on prosecuting the fight against Boko Haram and how much it spent on the other operations such as Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, and Whirl Stroke.“Benue has suffered heavy attacks by Fulani herdsmen since the beginning of the year. Within the period, the State Government has spent a lot to legitimately support security agencies to protect the people of the state. Governor Ortom has not diverted funds. He runs a transparent administration.“We welcome the investigation, but as I said earlier, it should start from the Presidency and go across the 36 states. Benue should not be singled out for victimization, intimidation, and harassment as the Federal Government with its agencies are currently doing.”The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had frozen the five bank accounts belonging to Benue State Government. It said was investigating the state governor, permanent secretaries and state lawmakers over misappropriation of N22 billion.