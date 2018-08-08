Matthew Seiyefa, a director of the Department of State Services (DSS) from Bayelsa state, has been appointed as acting director-general of the service.
Seiyefa is also a member of the National Institute.
The announcement was made on @NGRPresident, the verified Twitter handle of presidency.
UPDATE: Matthew B. Seiyefa, the most senior Director in the Department of State Services (DSS), will act as Director-General until further notice. https://t.co/n3ORJwuCsT— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 7, 2018
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had ordered the sack of Lawal Daura, former director-general of the secret police, and directed him to hand over to the most senior officer in the agency.
Seiyefa arrived at the presidential villa in Abuja around 4pm on Tuesday.
After meeting with Osinbajo, he left the villa without speaking with reporters.
Seiyefa was the director, Institute of Security Studies, Abuja.
With about 34 years of experience, Seiyefa has served in different capacities, including the state director in Osun, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos states.
