The All Progressives Congress has said that it has not released the timetable for State, National Assembly, Governorship and Presidential primaries, as it is being reported in a section of the media.Mr Yekini Nabena, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja while reacting to the development.“The party is yet to announce its official timetable for the listed primaries,” the APC spokesman said.He described the timetable circulating in the social media and published in a particular newspaper as fake, saying that it should be disregarded by the general public.