Mr Yekini Nabena, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja while reacting to the development.
“The party is yet to announce its official timetable for the listed primaries,” the APC spokesman said.
He described the timetable circulating in the social media and published in a particular newspaper as fake, saying that it should be disregarded by the general public.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.