It was dance galore as Adams Oshionhole, the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), and party leader Ahmed Tinubu, joined others to formally receive defecting ex-senate minority leader Godswill Akpabio.Akpabio and his wife, Ekaette, and others senators displayed their dancing prowess to the melodious music, “Shekem’’.Oshiomhole described the event as the reception for “an uncommon defector and a man of honour’’.He described Akpabio as a symbol of unity who would lead Akwa Ibom to join Edo as APC states in South South in 2019.He explained that opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has deceived the people for 16 years and Nigerians were no longer ready for party.The chairman of APC said that Senator President Bukola Saraki could not emulate Akpabio by relinquishing his seat.“Senator Akpabio has demonstrated what the people of South South stand for by quitting the seat of senate minority leader.“It is the turn of Saraki to vacate his seat as President of the senate.’’Oshiomhole, said Akpabio was joining APC to solidify his position as the former minority leader of the senate.Akpabio, he said, has demonstrated that he meant good for the people of South South.He urged the people to appreciate Akpabio for his role as a builder.“I feel extremely proud of Akpabio and humble also with the kind of crowd that I have seen in Ikot Ekpene today.“I am happy I came he today to see the bond that exist between Akpabio and the people of Akwa Ibom and I deeply appreciate this,’’ Oshiomhole said.