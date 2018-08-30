The national leadership of All Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Organisation, yesterday stated that it would interface with governors of the South East zone to forestall break down of law and order during the September 14 sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.The group further advocated an exercise devoid of violence and action capable of leading to loss of lives and property within the region, insisting that IPOB must change its strategy and ensure people’s lives are not lost in their struggle for self-determination.In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the deputy national chairman, All Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Organization, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro sued for peace as IPOB marks anniversary of the invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home in Abia State.The statement read in part: “Ethnic Nationalities Youth Organization will interface with South East Governors on the need to save Igbo land from any act that will bring down law and order in face of IPOB/MASSOB struggle for self determination and Biafra agitation. It’s necessary that such meeting will bring back the stakeholders in Biafra agitation to ensure peace in quest for self determination.“Inspite of the fact that any group is entitled to self determination and freedom to observe any day as a means of expressing their anger or protest over perceived injustice and seek better ways to ensure redress through legal and constitutional channels, Ethnic Nationalities Youth Organisation calls for a peaceful means of doing same and avoid actions capable of breaking down law and order.“We urge IPOB to consider the economic loss of the people of the South East and ensure that the sit-at-home on September 14th should not expose Igbo youths to death and other kinds of losses.”