The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that it would not accept any peace deal with South-East governors or Ohanaeze Ndigbo until they mount pressure on the federal government to produce its leaders, Nnamdi Kanu, and his parents.

The group made the statement days after its leadership met with foremost constitutional lawyer, Prof Ben Nwabueze and the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at Atani, Ogbaru local government area.





Nwabueze had called both groups to consolidate on an earlier peace deal he brokered between them in Enugu.





But a press statement signed by the IPOB deputy leader, Uche Mefor and IPOB head of directorate of state, Chika Edoziem, gave five conditions for reconciliation, among which was also the lifting of the proscription of IPOB.





The statement read in part, “Ohaneze Ndigbo should lead Igbo governors in the public de-proscription of IPOB in the South East. This is because we are mindful of the fact that Ohanaeze Ndigbo and lgbo governors were the first to ban IPOB before the Federal Government stepped in to tag all of us terrorists.





“Ohaneze Ndigbo must prevail on the Federal Government to de-proscribe IPOB. This is an absoute prerequisite.





“An unreserved apology must be tendered to IPOB over the complicity of lgbo governors and Ohaneze Ndigbo in instigating Operation Python Dance that resulted in the death of hundreds of IPOB activists.





“Ohanaeze Ndigbo should publicly demand for the whereabouts of our leader Maxi Nnamdi Kanu, his parents, Sir I. O Kanu and Ugoeze Sally N. Kanu.”





The statement added, “They should also apologise to the Afaraukwu Ibeku community for their complicity in the invasion of the palace of their traditional ruler.





“Federal Government should set up a high powered delegation to meet with IPOB High Command in Europe to negotiate terms for a final status settlement.





“When these conditions are met, only then will IPOB be in a position to agree modalities on how best to work closely with Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership to achieve the ultimate goal of genuine Igbo/Bialra emancipation,” the statement read.