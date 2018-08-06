The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has given conditions for lasting peace with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Nigeria in general.

The group yesterday met with Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and demanded that the apex Igbo socio-political organization fights for its (IPOB’s) unconditional “de-proscription” as a terrorist organization.





The IPOB also demanded “an end to prosecutions of its members arrested in various parts of the country over their agitation for self-determination.”





The pro-biafra group also demanded compensation for all its “members killed during the last Operation Python Dance in the southeast as well as prosecution of security men involved.”





The meeting took place at the Atani residence of Prof. Ben Nwabueze, in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.





Nwabueze said that Igbo leaders of thought and the Ohanaeze leadership agreed to do all within their power “to ensure that the IPOB was de-proscribed.”





He said that would guarantee peace in the country.





Nwabueze also stated that “Ndigbo was not interested in producing a president for the country in its present political structure.”





He said that “it would be difficult for such a president from Igbo extraction or any other ethnic group in Nigeria to function effectively, hence the need for quick restructuring of the country to avoid total collapse.”





He said the meeting affirmed the need for rotation of the office of the president as it would give a sense of belonging to all the geo-political zones.