The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says it has discovered a mass grave of its members who were allegedly killed during the military operation tagged Operation Python Dance II.

The group said it discovered the grave in Obiawom village of Ogwe Autonomous Community in Asa Ukwa West LGA of Abia State, adding that its intelligence unit discovered the grave, which it described as horrific and gruesome.





A statement by Emma Powerful, Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, stated that the discovery would drive home the horror of Operation Python Dance and why all those who participated in its instigation and execution should not go unpunished.





Part of the statement read, “If anything, this cold blooded execution and unceremonious dumping of dead bodies in the forest by Fulani soldiers in Obiawom village in Ukwa West under the control of Abia State governor Okezie Ikpeazu is ample justification for the recent decision of IPOB to disengage from any further talks with Ohaneze Ndigbo and South East governors.”





The group said had the same number of murdered victims been discovered in any Islamic country, region or part of the world, the International Criminal Court (ICC), United Nations, Britain, USA and world media would be up in arms demanding explanation and holding the perpetrators accountable.





“Because these events are happening to Biafrans in Nigeria; where an Islamic government, along with her security operatives staffed by Fulani officers are aiding and protecting Hausa Fulani herdsmen and their kinsmen in the army from the consequences of the worst form of ethnically motivated genocide presently in Africa, the world remains deaf to the cries of IPOB,” it said.





The pro-Biafra group called for the designation of the site of the mass grave and the site of the decomposed bodies as international crime scene and be promptly investigated.





It said, “Should the United Nations, ICC, USA and European Union fail to act on this gruesome discovery of mass grave, we would conclude that there exists a credible bias and conspiracy to exterminate and Islamise Biafra by the pro-Islamic international community.”





IPOB noted that the anniversary of the killing of its members during the invasion of its leader’s house in Afara Ukwu, Umuahia during Operation Python Dance on September 14, 2017 was fast approaching.





It called on Igbo governors, the global Christian community, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other reputable and relevant human rights organisations around the world, to prevail on the International Criminal Court, the Nigeria Government and her security operatives to release remaining dead bodies of IPOB members in their custody.