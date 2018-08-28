INEC submitted the fresh proposals to the committee via a written correspondence in Abuja, on Tuesday.
Chairman of the joint committee, Suleiman Nazif, said this before the meeting went into a closed-door session which began at 2:18pm and ended at about 3:34pm.
After the meeting, Nazif told reporters that the joint committee has set up an ad-hoc committee made up of committee members to look at the details submitted by INEC and report back at 4:00pm on Wednesday.
The INEC made submissions based on the N143bn as requested by President Muhammadu Buhari.
