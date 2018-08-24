Media Awareness and Justice Initiative, MAJI, has tasked the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, to fully use the electronic voting system during the 2019 general election to tackle rigging and other electoral malpractices.Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)MAJI also urged INEC to conduct the primary elections of political parties, adding that such would solve the challenge of imposition of candidates on political parties by some party leaders.MAJI in a communiqué at the end of its civic rights and voters education trainings for eight local government areas in Rivers State in preparation for the 2019 general election, noted that it was imperative for INEC to advance the electronic voting process to allow the electorates to vote from anywhere to reduce election malpractices and incessant litigations associated with elections in Nigeria.Mr Ikechukwu Ahaka, the group’s State Project Officer, who read the communiqué, also demanded that any individual or group of persons who engages in acts of violence, use of hate speeches or actions to incite the general public during the election should be prosecuted without favour.