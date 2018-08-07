All Progressives Congress (APC) Senators are currently gathered at a house in Aso Drive, a highbrow area in Abuja.

They moved to the location from Sheraton Hotels over the plan to change the leadership of the Senate.





The lawmakers, who are supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari, have been strategizing on how to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.





The situation heightened on Tuesday with the siege to the National Assembly by security agents.





Meanwhile, forty eight senators have been listed as resolving to forestall any impeachment process against the leadership.





In a list obtained by our correspondents, the Senators said they will resist any illegal change of leadership at the Senate.



